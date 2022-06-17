Some district attorneys say they won't enforce punitive anti-abortion laws if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Prosecutors around the U.S. are declaring they won’t enforce some of the most restrictive and punitive anti-abortion laws that GOP-led states have waited years to implement.

The promises come as the Supreme Court appears on track to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

It’s estimated about half of all states are expected to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade — the 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion — is weakened or overturned.

Yet enforcement of these laws will fall largely onto the shoulders of district attorneys, with a growing number promising they won’t pursue the criminal charges tucked inside the harshest of abortion restrictions.