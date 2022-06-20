© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Fire Department to host two community input meetings this week

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 20, 2022 at 6:41 AM MST
File image: Prescott Fire Department engine
City of Prescott
/

The Prescott Fire Department will host two public meetings to hear input from residents and businesses about fire services and preparedness.

This year’s meetings will pose a series of questions about public safety and response to changing community needs and fire conditions.

The first session is today, Monday, June 20, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at the Prescott City Council Chamber on South Cortez. It is an in-person meeting designed primarily for public input.

Session two is Tuesday, June 21, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. This will be a virtual meeting focusing on input from businesses and organizations and will be a series of questions using a collaborative real-time platform where participants can respond simultaneously via computer

