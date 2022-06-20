Prescott Fire Department to host two community input meetings this week

The Prescott Fire Department will host two public meetings to hear input from residents and businesses about fire services and preparedness.

This year’s meetings will pose a series of questions about public safety and response to changing community needs and fire conditions.

The first session is today, Monday, June 20, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at the Prescott City Council Chamber on South Cortez. It is an in-person meeting designed primarily for public input.

Session two is Tuesday, June 21, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. This will be a virtual meeting focusing on input from businesses and organizations and will be a series of questions using a collaborative real-time platform where participants can respond simultaneously via computer