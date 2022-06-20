© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 20, 2022 at 4:45 PM MST
Homeless Heat
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
/
"Cueball", left, talks about his dog Lindsay with neighbor Terry Reed, right, at their tents Friday, May 20, 2022, in Phoenix. Hundreds of homeless people die in the streets each year from the heat, in cities around the U.S. and the world. The ranks of homeless have swelled after the pandemic and temperatures fueled by climate change soar.

Hundreds of homeless people die in the streets each year from the heat, in cities around the U.S. and the world.

The ranks of homeless have swelled after the pandemic and temperatures fueled by climate change soar.

Global warming is ramping up the dangers of being outside on hot days and not just in desert areas like Las Vegas or Phoenix.

The Pacific Northwest was unprepared last summer when record heat killed scores of people, some of them homeless.

Concerns have grown worldwide in places like Spain and India about longer, more frequent heat waves as cities take steps to protect vulnerable communities.

KNAU and Arizona News climate changePhoenixHeat-related death
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press