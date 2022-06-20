Wildfire morning update, Monday, 06/20/22: Pipeline Fire 50% contained, Haywire 40% contained, Flagstaff officials urge residents in fire scars to buy flood insurance

PIPELINE UPDATE

The Pipeline Fire burning on the Coconino National Forest north of Flagstaff is now 50% contained at just over 26,000 acres.

Fire managers say the first significant rainfall of the monsoon Saturday helped minimize its spread. According to Inciweb, rain gauges around the Pipeline Fire recorded a high of 0.16" of precipitation.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office on Friday lifted evacuation orders for most areas impacted by the fire. However, as of Sunday night a GO order remains in place for Shultz Pass Road, Arizona Snowbowl, Crater Estates/Alpine Ranchos West, O’Leary, and east of Highway 89.

Evacuation information can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/2926/Pipeline-FireHaywire-Fire.

HAYWIRE UPDATE

The Haywire Fire burning in the vicinity of the Pipeline Fire is now 40% contained at just over 5,500 acres. Rain was also recorded over burn. The Haywire Fire continues to be managed by the Type 1 Great Basin Incident Team.

The Coconino National Forest remains in Stage 2 fire and smoking restrictions. Information is online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/coconino.

BUREAU OF RECLAMATION ISSUES FIRE RESTRICTIONS

The Bureau of Reclamation on Friday implemented fire restrictions in Arizona, southern Nevada and southern California in order to support fire operations and local fire restrictions in those areas.

Restrictions prohibit campfires and charcoal stoves in most areas, as well as welding and other open flame torches except by permit.

Possession and use of tracer rounds, steel-jacket ammunition and explosive targets are also banned, as are motor vehicles or combustion engine equipment without spark arrestors.

Smoking is allowed in enclosed vehicles only.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT FLOODING AS RESIDENTS RETURN HOME

Coconino County officials have released guidelines regarding flood preparedness and mitigation efforts by the County Flood Control District for areas impacted by the Pipeline and Haywire Fires.

The flooding preparedness system is similar to the wildfire evacuation system, “ready, set, go”, but instead is, “ready, set, shelter.”

County officials urge residents to sign up for Emergency Alerts with Coconino County, purchase flood insurance, place important documents and other valuables in a location at least 2 feet off the ground, clear debris from roof gutters, downspouts and drains so water can flow and drain properly, create sandbag walls around their property and shelter in place should flooding occur.

Much more information is available on the county’s website, in English and Spanish, at www.coconino.az.gov/ready.

BUY FLOOD INSURANCE

Preliminary flood hazard modeling of areas impacted by the Pipeline Fire indicates an increased risk of flooding for some neighborhoods within Flagstaff City limits.

A press release issued by the city Friday says residents in impacted areas and which are located with in certain FEMA zones should immediately purchase or maintain flood insurance. Affected areas include Creighton Estates, Forest Hills, Cheshire, Coyote Springs, Anasazi Ridge, Coconino Estates, Ridge Crest, North End, Downtown Flagstaff or Southside.

Homeowners insurance policies do not cover flood damage and coverage must be purchased separately. Residents are encouraged to purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Flood insurance is the only way for residents to be compensated for flood damage on private property. You can find a local insurance agent at www.floodsmart.gov.

Properties that are in a post-wildfire flood environment may be eligible for expedited coverage and reduced waiting periods.