Granite Mountain Hotshot tragedy 9th anniversary approaches, commemorative events planned

Next Thursday, June 30, will mark 9 years since 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots died while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire.

The City of Prescott and many municipal agencies plan to commemorate the tragedy with several events: On Wednesday, June 29, the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center will host a pipe and drum concert and comments from Prescott Mayor Phil Good and others.

On Thursday, June 30, the Yavapai County Courthouse in downtown Prescott will ring the bells 19 times, beginning at 4:42 p.m. marking the time when the 19 wildland firefighters lost their lives.

The men were fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire south of Prescott when the wind changed

direction, sending the blaze toward them, forcing them to deploy fire shelters.

