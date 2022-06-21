Navajo Nation Council proclaims second annual Diné Pride Week

The Navajo Nation Council on Tuesday announced the second annual proclamation designating the third week of June as Diné Pride Week.

In a statement, the 24th Council said the Proclamation celebrates the diversity of the Navajo people and cultural reverence the LGBTQ+ community.

Delegate Carl Slater said the Diné LGBTQ+ community faces discrimination on and off the reservation which can impact the “mental, physical, emotional, financial, and spiritual welfare of the individual.” He urged tribal members to remember the teachings of elders to respect one another.

According to Diné Pride’s official website, this year’s theme is “PROUD. Living Our Lives in Sacredness,” which will culminate in a variety of events hosted throughout the week.

A Sovereign Sacredness Drag Show is scheduled for Friday evening that will feature a Rainbow illumination on the Navajo Nation Council Chambers. A Pride Parade will be held Saturday morning starting at the Navajo Nation Museum and ending at the Council Chambers.

More information is at www.navajonationpride.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NavajoNationPride/.