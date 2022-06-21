Phoenix Suns hire first woman of color to hold assistant GM title for NBA franchise

The Phoenix Suns have hired Morgan Cato as an assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations, making her the first woman of color to hold an assistant GM title for an NBA franchise.

Cato comes to Phoenix after spending nearly a decade with the NBA league office, where she most recently worked as the associate vice president of business operations for NBA’s league operations department.

She was responsible for strategic initiatives targeting the growth of basketball within the NBA and across the world.

Cato launched the Basketball Africa League in 2019. The inaugural season was postponed in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but made its debut in 2021.