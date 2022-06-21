Wildfire update for Tuesday, June 21, 2022: Containment grows on Pipeline and Haywire fires, crews in place for possible new lightning starts

PIPELINE FIRE UPDATE

Containment continues to increase on the Pipeline Fire burning north of Flagstaff on the San Francisco Peaks. Officials with the Coconino National Forest say crews have 60% containment of the blaze and will start shifting focus to suppression repair and minimizing potential soil erosion resulting from firefighting efforts. These operations are aimed at mitigating impacts to predicted incoming precipitation.

In containment areas, suppression repair will take place on constructed dozer lines, as well as roads and trails that were used as fireline, mainly at the southern edge of the Pipeline Fire near the Timberline community and the northern edge that runs from the Strawberry Crater area toward the powerline corridor.

On the southwest edge from Fremont Peak running north toward the Inner Basin Trailhead, crews are monitoring fire progression and will engage as necessary.

Some heat and smoke are still happening within the fire perimeter. Firefighter and aviation resources continue to assess and extinguish where possible.

On Monday, crews took advantage of the conditions and performed tactical firing operations in the northeast edge to tie the fire’s edge into the Tunnel Fire burn scar to secure the outer edge of the fire.

An initial attack group remains ready to quickly respond to any spotting over the line or new starts caused by the incoming thunderstorms.

HAYWIRE FIRE UPDATE

The Haywire Fire burning in the vicinity of the Pipeline Fire is now 45% contained at about 5,600 acres.

On Monday, fire managers say minimal heat was detected across the fire. Favorable conditions led to more containment in the northwestern perimeter of the fire.

Today, crews will continue to monitor and patrol containment lines and look for hotspots within the fire’s interior.

EVACUATIONS, CLOSURES, FIRE RESTRICTIONS

Highway 89 is now open. An area closure is in place on the Coconino National Forest for the Pipeline Fire. A map of closures can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/coconino.

Officials say most residential areas are no longer threatened by the fires, though GO orders remain in effect for some areas near Sunset Crater. Evacuation information is at www.bit.ly/Pipeline-Haywire-Evacs.

Much of the Coconino National Forest in the burn areas is under a temporary closure. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in effect on the forest. Stage 3 Fire Restrictions are in effect for Coconino County and the city of Flagstaff.

