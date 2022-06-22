Arizona lawmakers begin hearings on state budget plan

The Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature has started hearings on a long-delayed state budget plan.

But the GOP budget deal was immediately panned by some Democrats and public school advocates for failing to use a huge surplus to significantly boost school funding.

And the plan remains incomplete, short of votes and without a clear path to the finish line.

The $17.9 billion spending plan must be in place by July 1 to avoid a near-complete shutdown of state government.

The Senate and House have delayed taking up a budget plan for nearly three months because some Republicans have demanded more school spending, while others demanded less.