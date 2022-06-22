Navajo Nation reports 60 communities with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread

Navajo Nation health officials have reported more than 300 new known cases of COVID-19 over a four-day period ending Tuesday that includes the holiday weekend. They also say there were two confirmed deaths from the virus.

In addition, based on infections over the first two weeks of June, the tribe has identified 60 communities on the reservation with uncontrolled spread of COVID including Kayenta, Tuba City, Fort Defiance and Ganado.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Arizona since early May.

In Coconino County, infections have increased in recent months and officials have moved the county into a medium level of community transmission.

Navajo and Apache counties are in the high community level based on metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.