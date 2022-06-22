© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation reports 60 communities with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST
navajo.jpg
AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca
/
Navajo Nation health officials have reported more than 300 new known cases of COVID-19 over a four-day period along with 60 communities with uncontrolled spread.

Navajo Nation health officials have reported more than 300 new known cases of COVID-19 over a four-day period ending Tuesday that includes the holiday weekend. They also say there were two confirmed deaths from the virus.

In addition, based on infections over the first two weeks of June, the tribe has identified 60 communities on the reservation with uncontrolled spread of COVID including Kayenta, Tuba City, Fort Defiance and Ganado.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Arizona since early May.

In Coconino County, infections have increased in recent months and officials have moved the county into a medium level of community transmission.

Navajo and Apache counties are in the high community level based on metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationCOVID-19Local Newspublic health
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF