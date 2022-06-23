© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Pipeline Fire 80% contained as increased rain expected

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published June 23, 2022
Lockett Meadow Pipeline Fire
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
The Pipeline Fire burned into Lockett Meadow in the Inner Basin of the San Francisco Peaks, but left much of the area unburned, as seen on Thu, June 23, 2022. Here, three firefighters patrol below Doyle and Fremont peaks as a smoke is still visible in the aspen grove to the upper right.

The Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff is now 80% contained.

Officials say some monsoon moisture fell over the 26,500-acre fire Wednesday but didn’t bring substantial rain.

Increasing thunderstorms, however, are expected to bring more rain to the area in the coming days.

Firefighters still report minimal fire activity though small hot spots do remain in some areas as heavy fuels continue to burn.

Crews are also working to repair dozer lines and rehabilitating trails that were used as fire lines near Fremont Peak.

A burned area emergency response team is also assessing possible erosion and other issues.

Meanwhile, the 5,500-acre Haywire Fire is now 60% contained.

Crews are continuing to monitor and patrol the burned area and perimeter and extinguish hotspots.

More than 600 personnel are still assigned to the fires including six hot shot crews.

