Senate panel OKs last minute bills on initiatives, schools

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 23, 2022 at 1:44 PM MST
The Arizona House of Representatives gathers during a legislative session on April 6, 2011, in Phoenix.
Matt York
/
AP
The Arizona House of Representatives gathers during a legislative session on April 6, 2011, in Phoenix.

The Arizona Senate’s appropriations committee has advanced a series of last-minute measures as the Legislature prepares to adjourn for the year.

The new or revived bills that passed Wednesday now move to the full Senate.

They include a big new tax credit for film production, a measure requiring a supermajority vote for initiatives if they increase taxes and a bill that would force failing schools to implement improvement plans.

The school improvement plan measure requires schools that have a “D” or “F” grade on their yearly state assessment to participate in a school improvement plan.

The movie bill provides up to $125 million a year in credits when it is fully in place.

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Legislatureschools
Associated Press
