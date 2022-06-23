Senate panel OKs last minute bills on initiatives, schools

The Arizona Senate’s appropriations committee has advanced a series of last-minute measures as the Legislature prepares to adjourn for the year.

The new or revived bills that passed Wednesday now move to the full Senate.

They include a big new tax credit for film production, a measure requiring a supermajority vote for initiatives if they increase taxes and a bill that would force failing schools to implement improvement plans.

The school improvement plan measure requires schools that have a “D” or “F” grade on their yearly state assessment to participate in a school improvement plan.

The movie bill provides up to $125 million a year in credits when it is fully in place.