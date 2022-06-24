Arizona poised to outlaw and even criminalize abortion after SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

Arizona is poised to outlaw and even criminalize abortion now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. For the last half a century, it gave women the constitutional right to abortion and bodily autonomy.

Arizona already has some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation, with a 15-week abortion ban no exemptions for victims of rape or incest. It’s unclear what rights survivors may have under the new ruling for crimes perpetrated against them that result in pregnancy.

Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement shortly after this morning’s ruling saying, “A woman’s health care choices should be between her, her family, and her doctor and that today's decision overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America.” Sinema has repeatedly voted in favor of protecting women’s right to choose and is a cosponsor of the Women's Health Protection Act.

The Arizona Department of Safety confirms the street in front of the Arizona state capitol is closed in anticipation of protests.