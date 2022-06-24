© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Hikers trying to "get closer to God" in triple-digit heat rescued from Camelback Mountain

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published June 24, 2022 at 6:39 AM MST
Rescue on Camelback Mountain
Phoenix Fire Department
Authorities say firefighters in Phoenix rescued eight hikers from Camelback Mountain who said they were trying to get closer to God by challenging themselves in extreme heat.

The group was filming a reality TV show in yesterday’s triple-digit-weather called “Bad Girls Gone God.”

Three of the hikers were rescued by firefighters off the Echo Canyon trail and taken by to area hospitals for heat-related conditions. The remaining five hikers were taken off the mountain by a rescue helicopter with a big wheel basket.

City fire department officials say the hikers were mostly from out of state and part of a women’s retreat. Each hiker only had a small bottle of water.

No firefighters were injured in the rescue. They face extreme heat in full gear during summer months.

