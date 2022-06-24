Wildfire morning update, 06/24/22: Pipeline and Haywire fires close in on full containment, monsoon moisture prompts some national forests to ease fire restrictions

PIPELINE FIRE UPDATE

The Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff was 85% contained as of Thursday afternoon before abundant monsoon rain fell on the San Francisco Peaks last night. Containment figures are likely higher today.

Firefighters still report minimal fire activity though small hot spots do remain in some areas as heavy fuels continue to burn.

Crews are working to repair dozer lines and rehabilitate trails that were used as fire lines near Fremont Peak. A Burned Area Emergency Response Team is also assessing possible erosion, flood risk and other issues.

HAYWIRE FIRE UPDATE

Meanwhile, the 5,500-acre Haywire Fire is now 70% contained. Crews are continuing to monitor and patrol the burned area and perimeter and extinguish hotspots.

More than 600 personnel are still assigned to the fires including six hot shot crews.

FISH FIRE UPDATE

The Fish Fire burning on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest now 50% contained at about 3,700. Forest managers say the lightning-caused blaze ignited June 10th southwest of Alpine.

No evacuations were ordered and officials say monsoon activity is expected to bring more containment quickly.

Area closures remain in effect while fire crews stay on scene to monitor any hot spots and assess environmental rehabilitation and repair needs.

The closure boundary starts at the junction of National Forest Service Roads 24 and 25, northward to the junction of the Black River, following south along Bear Creek Trail. A closure map is at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8160/.

APACHE-SITGREAVES LIFTS FIRE RESTRICTIONS

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests lifted all fire restrictions Friday morning at 6 o’clock.

According to officials, monsoon rain and cooler temperatures have reduced wildfire danger though fire risk does remain.

They urge visitors to avoid building campfires if conditions are hot or dry or if a safe location isn’t available. Officials also say users should drown, stir and feel the ash to ensure heat is gone and that it's illegal to leave a campfire unattended or use fireworks on national forest land.

More information is on the Apache-Sitgreaves website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.

CITY OF FLAGSTAFF TO END SANDBAG EFFORT

The City of Flagstaff plans to end its sandbagging effort for the Museum Fire flood area at the end of the month.

According to officials, residents throughout the Sunnyside and Grandview neighborhoods are encouraged to pick up any sandbagging materials as soon as possible. Pallets of sandbags as well as dumpsters for cinders and empty sandbags will be taken away June 30th.

In addition, the city’s flood area service request line will stop taking calls on July 1st. Those unable to repair their sandbag mitigation or who are elderly or disabled are asked to call 928-213-2102 for assistance.

The 2019 Museum Fire burned almost 2,000 acres through the Spruce Wash Watershed and caused major flooding last summer in several parts of Flagstaff.

More information is at https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/4315/Flood-Information.