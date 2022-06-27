ACLU, pro-choice action groups file emergency motion to block Arizona's "personhood" law from taking effect

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and the Center for Reproductive Rights want a federal judge to block a 2021 Arizona “personhood” law they worry can be used to halt all abortions in the state.

The emergency motion filed Saturday comes a day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a person’s constitutional right to an abortion.

The decision means a series of Arizona laws that had been unenforceable would now go into effect, including a ban on abortions based on a fetal diagnosis that could be disabling or deadly. Another would grant “personhood” rights to fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs in such a way that would criminalize essential medical care for pregnant patients.

Providers across the state stopped performing abortions after Friday's high court ruling because of concerns existing laws put them at risk of prosecution. Planned Parenthood Arizona’s president and CEO Brittany Forteno says the possibility of prosecutions was just too risky.

Republicans are split on whether the old law applies or whether a law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes precedence.

Thousands of pro-choice demonstrators rallied at the state Capitol Friday night. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd as state legislators were inside the building finishing their annual session.