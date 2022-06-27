© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Electrical failure forces water conservation measures on North Rim

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 27, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST
Roaring Springs
NPS
/
Roaring Springs near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon provides water for both the North and South rims of the park via the Transcanyon Waterline.

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are implementing water conservation measures on the North Rim because of an electrical failure at the Roaring Springs pumphouse.

Under the rules, residents and visitors are asked to use low-water cleaning techniques, reduce toilet flushing and shorten shower times.

In addition, car and bus washing is prohibited along with using potable water for outdoor plants and lawns along with other measures.

Staff are investigating the extent and location of the damage and officials didn’t give a timeline for the repair and replacement of the electrical system.

Visitor facilities will remain open for now, but if repairs take longer than anticipated, the park may implement further North Rim water restrictions.

Drinking water remains available along the North Kaibab Trail.

For more information, see the Grand Canyon website.

KNAU STAFF
