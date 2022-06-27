Electrical failure forces water conservation measures on North Rim

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are implementing water conservation measures on the North Rim because of an electrical failure at the Roaring Springs pumphouse.

Under the rules, residents and visitors are asked to use low-water cleaning techniques, reduce toilet flushing and shorten shower times.

In addition, car and bus washing is prohibited along with using potable water for outdoor plants and lawns along with other measures.

Staff are investigating the extent and location of the damage and officials didn’t give a timeline for the repair and replacement of the electrical system.

Visitor facilities will remain open for now, but if repairs take longer than anticipated, the park may implement further North Rim water restrictions.

Drinking water remains available along the North Kaibab Trail.

