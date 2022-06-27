Grand Canyon visitation contributed $710 million to northern Arizona economy in 2021

Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park spent an estimated $710 million in 2021 in nearby gateway communities in northern Arizona.

That’s according to a spending analysis released Monday by the National Park Service.

It also showed park visitation by 4.5 million people that year supported nearly 9,400 jobs in the local area.

The peer-reviewed study was conducted by Park Service and U.S. Geological Survey economists.

Throughout the U.S. it found national parks had an overall $42.5 billion benefit to the U.S. economy from direct spending by 297 million visitors.

A majority of the 322,000 jobs created by parks nationwide were in communities within 60 miles of the park.