© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon visitation contributed $710 million to northern Arizona economy in 2021

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 27, 2022 at 1:10 PM MST
Grand Canyon visitors
NPS Photo/M. Quinn
/
Visitors watching sunset at Yavapai Geology Museum. According to a National Park Service report, 4.5 million visitors to the park spent an estimated $710 million in nearby communities and supported nearly 9,400 jobs.

Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park spent an estimated $710 million in 2021 in nearby gateway communities in northern Arizona.

That’s according to a spending analysis released Monday by the National Park Service.

It also showed park visitation by 4.5 million people that year supported nearly 9,400 jobs in the local area.

The peer-reviewed study was conducted by Park Service and U.S. Geological Survey economists.

Throughout the U.S. it found national parks had an overall $42.5 billion benefit to the U.S. economy from direct spending by 297 million visitors.

A majority of the 322,000 jobs created by parks nationwide were in communities within 60 miles of the park.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News economygrand canyon national parkNational Park ServiceJobsLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF