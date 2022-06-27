Hospital visitation rules to tighten amid increased COVID-19 cases in northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Healthcare will tighten visitation rules at its hospitals because of increased spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The company operates Flagstaff and Verde Valley medical centers, among other facilities.

The guidelines will generally allow patients to have two visitors per day and impact the special care nursery, labor and delivery, outpatient and ambulatory units, among others.

Pediatric patients are allowed both parents or two guardians and COVID-positive patients will be allowed one visitor a day for one hour.

Visitors are also required to wear surgical masks and follow other requirements.

The rules go into effect Tuesday morning at all NAH facilities. Coconino County is in a medium community level and has seen a rise in cases since mid-May.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Navajo and Apache counties, meanwhile, are at a high level and Yavapai County is in low transmission.