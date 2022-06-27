© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Hospital visitation rules to tighten amid increased COVID-19 cases in northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM MST
fmc.jpg
NAHealthcare
/
Northern Arizona Healthcare will tighten visitation rules at its Flagstaff and Verde Valley medical centers because of increased spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Northern Arizona Healthcare will tighten visitation rules at its hospitals because of increased spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The company operates Flagstaff and Verde Valley medical centers, among other facilities.

The guidelines will generally allow patients to have two visitors per day and impact the special care nursery, labor and delivery, outpatient and ambulatory units, among others.

Pediatric patients are allowed both parents or two guardians and COVID-positive patients will be allowed one visitor a day for one hour.

Visitors are also required to wear surgical masks and follow other requirements.

The rules go into effect Tuesday morning at all NAH facilities. Coconino County is in a medium community level and has seen a rise in cases since mid-May.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Navajo and Apache counties, meanwhile, are at a high level and Yavapai County is in low transmission.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaff Medical CenterNorthern Arizona HealthcareCOVID-19public healthLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF