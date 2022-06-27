Powerful monsoon storm brings widespread flooding to Flagstaff and Navajo Nation

FLOODING

Heavy monsoon storms Sunday afternoon caused major flooding in some areas of Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation.

Flagstaff’s downtown area, roads paralleling I-40, and the Timberline and Wupatki Trails neighborhoods all experienced flooding from a strong, fast-moving storm cell.

Traffic was rerouted from the Milton Rd. underpass which flooded and was impassable for several hours.

The Museum Fire scar did not flood, sparing neighborhoods below that were hard hit with flooding last monsoon season. However, the Pipeline Fire scar did flood creating widespread flooding in areas that were previously evacuated from the fire.

The National Weather Service recorded more than an inch and a half of rain within the Pipeline burn area, and close to an inch and half in downtown Flagstaff.

Flash Flood Warnings Sunday spanned areas from Flagstaff, Coconino County, the Navajo Nation, Black Canyon City, Lee’s Ferry and Glen Canyon Recreational Area, the Vermillion Cliffs, Dilkon and the Petrified National Forest. Storms are expected again today.

Monsoon activity and subsequent flooding can happen fast. For real-time weather and flooding information, the National Weather Service and Coconino County’s Twitter feeds.

PIPELINE/HAYWIRE FIRES

Before Sunday’s deluge, both the Pipeline and Haywire Fires were reported to be 95% contained. Forest managers say cloud cover, high relative humidity, and precipitation will continue to minimize fire behavior.

Flash flooding and debris flows off the Pipeline Fire scar, as well as the Tunnel and Museum fire scars, remain a concern.

FLASH FLOOD RESCUE IN SOUTHERN UTAH

Search and rescue crews evacuated about 60 people by helicopter at southern Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park after major flash flooding.

A Wayne County, Utah spokesperson told KSL news were no fatalities, but some minor injuries and lacerations were reported.

Thursday’s flooding washed out roads and stranded visitors and park rangers at the popular outdoor recreation destination known for its red rock cliffs and canyons.