Concertina wire goes up around Arizona Capitol after days of protests following SCOTUS ruling upending abortion rights

Arizona's Capitol is now ringed with fencing and concertina wire after three days of protests following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that people do not have the constitutional right to abortion and bodily autonomy.

About 8,000 pro-choice advocates marched at the Capitol on Friday night and the vast majority were peaceful. But state troopers fired tear gas after a handful of protesters banged on the front glass of the state Senate and at least one person tried to kick in a sliding door.

Protests continued through the weekend. There were some arrests and no injuries reported.

Arizona already had some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country before the SCOTUS ruling. A 15-week abortion ban is set to go into effect now that Roe has been overturned, but it remains unclear when exactly that will happen or if Governor Doug Ducey will resort to older laws on the state books that could criminalize the procedure for patients and doctors.

On Friday, Planned Parenthood and other providers stopped performing abortions because it’s not clear what the law is currently.