COVID-19 cases rise on Navajo Nation; Navajo and Apache counties at high transmission level

Navajo Nation health officials continue to report rising COVID-19 cases on the reservation.

The tribe Monday said 63 communities including Kayenta, Fort Defiance, Chinle and Ganado have uncontrolled spread of the virus.

Over last weekend and Monday, officials confirmed nearly 230 new known infections and one additional death from COVID.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez urged people to take precautions against infection.

The tribe still requires masks in all public places on the reservation. Meanwhile, Navajo and Apache counties are now in high community transmission level for COVID along with La Paz County in southwestern Arizona.

State health officials say while cases are rising, they’re still far lower than last winter’s major surge of the virus.

Coconino and several other counties in the state are in the medium level while Mohave, Yavapai and some others remain at a low level.

The statewide increase in COVID infections began in early April but officials say it has leveled off in recent weeks though the virus remains active throughout Arizona.