Fire restrictions, some area closures lifted across northern Arizona following precipitation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 28, 2022 at 2:03 PM MST
Pipeline Fire 6/13/22
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
The Pipeline Fire burns on the San Francisco Peaks and in Schultz Pass on Mon, June 13, 2022. The wind-driven blaze made a major run to the northeast the day it was reported and triggered nearly 2,200 evacuations.

Fire restrictions in many areas of northern Arizona were lifted Tuesday following the recent monsoon moisture.

The Coconino and Kaibab national forests are again allowing campfires and other activities that had been banned since early May following the Tunnel Fire.

The City of Flagstaff and Coconino County have also lifted restrictions and officials expect the monsoon to continue bringing moisture to the area.

In addition, some area closures, including Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash, that had been in effect on the Coconino National Forest will be lifted.

Some forest land primarily west of the San Francisco Peaks will also reopen to visitors, but the Schultz Pass area, most of the Dry Lake Hills and the burn areas of the Pipeline and Haywire fires remain closed.

The Fossil Creek area is also still closed because of last year’s Backbone Fire.

Officials urge all people to fully extinguish campfires until they’re cold to the touch. Leaving campfires unattended on forest land is illegal year-round.

