Fire restrictions, some area closures lifted across northern Arizona following precipitation

Fire restrictions in many areas of northern Arizona were lifted Tuesday following the recent monsoon moisture.

The Coconino and Kaibab national forests are again allowing campfires and other activities that had been banned since early May following the Tunnel Fire.

The City of Flagstaff and Coconino County have also lifted restrictions and officials expect the monsoon to continue bringing moisture to the area.

In addition, some area closures, including Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash, that had been in effect on the Coconino National Forest will be lifted.

Some forest land primarily west of the San Francisco Peaks will also reopen to visitors, but the Schultz Pass area, most of the Dry Lake Hills and the burn areas of the Pipeline and Haywire fires remain closed.

The Fossil Creek area is also still closed because of last year’s Backbone Fire.

Officials urge all people to fully extinguish campfires until they’re cold to the touch. Leaving campfires unattended on forest land is illegal year-round.