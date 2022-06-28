Trial set to begin Friday for Phoenix Mercury WNBA star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia on alleged drug charges

Phoenix Mercury WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in court near Moscow Monday after being detained in Russia since February on alleged drug possession charges. Her trial has been ordered to begin Friday.

Griner was arrested at a Russian airport while returning to the U.S., allegedly carrying cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. She plays for a Russian team in the WNBA off-season.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist also was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial — up to six months.

The 31-year-old center for the Phoenix Mercury could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs.

Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can.t be overturned, as reported by NPR.

