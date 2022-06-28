Two people still missing in Sedona in separate cases

The Sedona Police Department says the vehicle of a missing Sedona woman was found Sunday. A Ford Escape belonging to Yolan Miller was found parked on a Forest Service Road near the Honanki Heritage Site. The car has been parked there since June 19th, which is the last known siting of Miller. Her roommate told authorities she thought Miller had driven to Jerome.

She is described as a 38 -year-old white female, 5-foot-7, 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a bright teal shirt, gray shorts and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Sedona Police Department or call 911.

Meanwhile, a hiker missing in the Sedona area since late May has still not been located. Authorities say 20-year-old Axel Brugere became separated from his hiking companion on Friday, May 27, in the A.B. Young Trail/East Pocket area.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office /

His friend made it back to the vehicle, but Brugere has not been seen since. His backpack and some clothing were found days later in the search area.

Brugere is described as a white male, 5’ 9”, 140 pounds with green eyes and shoulder length brown hair. He has a distinctive sun tattoo on his left upper arm and was last seen wearing red shorts.

Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Brugere is encouraged to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.