ADOT plans lane restrictions Friday on I-40 in Flagstaff for bridge repair project

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning lane restrictions and travel delays this week on Interstate 40 while construction on the West Flagstaff Bridge replacement project continues.

The restrictions are set for this Friday, July 1, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. East- and westbound I-40 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with the speed limit reduced to 55 mph. A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will also be in place.

Crews are working to replace the West Flagstaff Bridge over Business 40, which connects the interstate to Historic Route 66 in west Flagstaff.

The project, which is about 3 miles west of the junction with Interstate 17, is expected to be completed by fall 2022.

More information is at www.azdot.gov/I40WestFlagstaffBridge.