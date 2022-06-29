© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Heightened fire restrictions lifted at Grand Canyon National Park

Published June 29, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST
Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park are allowed to have fires in designated campfire rings, as shown here at Mather Campground on the South Rim.

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park have lifted heightened stage 2 fire restrictions as monsoon rains have lowered fire danger in the region.

They say, however, that a campfire ban will remain in place for areas outside campfire rings in maintained campgrounds.

People in the inner canyon will be able to use gas cook stoves.

Campfires and other open fires are never allowed below the rim and officials say river users should follow the conditions of their permit along the Colorado River.

It follows the announcement Tuesday that the Coconino and Kaibab national forests would lift all fire restrictions amid increased precipitation along with Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff.

Closures of Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash on the Coconino National Forest were also lifted but some area closures remain in effect on the San Francisco Peaks and in throughout Schultz Pass near the Pipeline and Haywire fire burn areas.

