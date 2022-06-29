© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Yavapai County Sheriff deputy shot and killed in line of duty

Associated Press
Published June 29, 2022
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a one of its deputies was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday while responding to a theft call in a neighborhood near Cordes Lake.

Authorities say the suspect in the shooting barricaded himself in a building but was eventually arrested and is now in custody.
Authorities say it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

The sergeant’s name had not been officially released as of Tuesday night pending family notification, but he is said to have been with the department for 14 years.

Associated Press
