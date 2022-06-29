© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Yavapai County sheriff's deputy killed; suspect in custody

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 29, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST
Authorities say Sgt. Richard Lopez was shot Tuesday afternoon in Cordes Lakes and airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he later died.

Authorities say a Yavapai County sheriff’s deputy has died after being shot. A suspect is in custody.

Sheriff’s officials say Lopez was a 14-year veteran of the department.

The the 51-year-old Prescott Valley resident is survived by a wife and two daughters.

County Sheriff David Rhodes says Lopez was pursuing a man suspected of stealing and the shooting occurred in a neighborhood.

Deputies say Lopez was found unresponsive and was airlifted to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix where he underwent surgery before he died from his injuries.

