Yavapai County sheriff's deputy killed; suspect in custody

Authorities say a Yavapai County sheriff’s deputy has died after being shot. A suspect is in custody.

Authorities say Sgt. Richard Lopez was shot Tuesday afternoon in Cordes Lakes and airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he later died.

Sheriff’s officials say Lopez was a 14-year veteran of the department.

The the 51-year-old Prescott Valley resident is survived by a wife and two daughters.

County Sheriff David Rhodes says Lopez was pursuing a man suspected of stealing and the shooting occurred in a neighborhood.

Deputies say Lopez was found unresponsive and was airlifted to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix where he underwent surgery before he died from his injuries.