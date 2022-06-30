Republicans square off in raucous Arizona governor debate

Four Republican candidates for governor have squared off in a raucous debate for the first and only time ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.

Development attorney Karrin Taylor Robson called for leaving behind the 2020 election and focusing on the future.

Former news anchor Kari Lake doubled down on the lie that former President Donald Trump lost because of fraud.

The race is taking clearer shape with one week to go before early voting begins.

Polling has shown Lake leading for the entirety of the campaign, but former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon’s decision this week to drop out and endorse Robson could shake things up.