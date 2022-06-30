© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Republicans square off in raucous Arizona governor debate

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 30, 2022 at 2:44 PM MST
GOP debate 2022
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
/
Republican candidates for Arizona governor Karrin Taylor Robson, left, and Paola Tulliani-Zen, right, arrive on the set prior to a PBS televised debate, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Phoenix.

Four Republican candidates for governor have squared off in a raucous debate for the first and only time ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.

Development attorney Karrin Taylor Robson called for leaving behind the 2020 election and focusing on the future.

Former news anchor Kari Lake doubled down on the lie that former President Donald Trump lost because of fraud.

The race is taking clearer shape with one week to go before early voting begins.

Polling has shown Lake leading for the entirety of the campaign, but former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon’s decision this week to drop out and endorse Robson could shake things up.

KNAU and Arizona News 2022 Electionarizona republican partyelections
Associated Press
