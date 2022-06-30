© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
SCOTUS rules states can prosecute non-Natives for crimes against Indigenous people on tribal lands

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF,
Cronkite News Digest
Published June 30, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST
Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

A divided Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that states can prosecute non-Natives for crimes against Native people on tribal lands, a ruling that critics called a "disaster" for tribal sovereignty and an "act of conquest."

Cronkite News Digest reports that before the court's 5-4 ruling, only tribal and federal courts had been allowed to prosecute crimes committed on tribal lands against Indigenous people.

But Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that states do not need "a permission slip" to try non-Natives for crimes committed within their borders, even if they were committed on tribal lands.

In a biting dissent, Justice Neil Gorsuch called the ruling an "unlawful power grab" that gives free rein to states that have historically been the "deadliest enemies" of tribes within their borders.

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsarizona newsU.S. Supreme CourtIndigenous rightsIndigeneous Peopletribal sovereignty
KNAU STAFF
Cronkite News Digest
