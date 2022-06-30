© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Trump endorses GOP rival to Jan. 6 witness Rusty Bowers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST
Farnsworth
AP Photo/Bob Christie,File
/
Republican state Sen. David Farnsworth urges members to reject a move to adjourn the legislative session as GOP Sen. Vince Leach looks on at the state Capitol in Phoenix, Friday, May 8, 2020. Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, endorsed Farnsworth, the Republican running against Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who last week gave powerful testimony to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Donald Trump has endorsed a Republican running against Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who last week gave powerful testimony to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Bowers is blocked by term limits from seeking another term in the Arizona House and is running for an open seat in the state Senate.

Trump on Wednesday praised his GOP primary rival, former Sen. David Farnsworth, for supporting the lie that the 2020 election was marred by fraud.

Bowers earned national acclaim with his folksy recitation of the pressure he faced from Trump and his allies.

