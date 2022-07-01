Ada Holly, Navajo veterans advocate, dies at 93

Navajo Nation leaders are honoring a Gold Star Mother and veterans advocate from Utah who was a member of the tribe. Ada Holly’s son, U.S. Army Corporal David Howard Benallie, was killed while serving as an Army intelligence specialist in Vietnam in 1969.

According to President Jonathan Nez Holly later worked at the local, state and federal levels to help Navajo veterans and their families, and traveled to the Gold Star Mother Headquarters in Washington DC.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ada Holly," Nez said in a press release. "Ada Holly was a tremendous supporter and advocate for all Navajo Veterans. She advocated at the local, state and federal level to help veterans and their family. She was a compassionate and determined leader and was a grandmother and mother to many. On behalf of the Navajo people, we pray for her loved ones and may God comfort you during this difficult time."

Holly died in Salt Lake City surrounded by family and friends. A funeral was held this week near Montezuma Creek in southeastern Utah. Holly was 93.