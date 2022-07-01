Ducey signs bill directing $335M to build border fence

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that directs $335 million in state cash to construct virtual or physical fencing along the Mexican border.

Thursday's funding is part of a $564 million border security funding package that is the most ever spent by the state.

The fencing legislation does not say where, when or how the barriers and technology will be installed and no planning document was available.

Most of the border is on federal land, limiting Arizona's ability to do anything to finish the few sections without fences.

Ducey co-chairs the Republican Governors Association and he's tapped into border security as a potent political foil in an election year.

A signing letter was packed with criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden.