High court: Arizona can enforce genetic issue abortion ban

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed enforcement of a 2021 Arizona law that lets prosecutors bring felony charges against doctors who knowingly terminate pregnancies solely because the fetuses have a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome.

Thursday's decision comes in the wake of the high court’s June 24 decision that said women have no constitutional right to obtain an abortion.

It has no immediate effect because Arizona providers stopped all abortions following last Friday’s Supreme Court ruling.

It was unclear if a pre-statehood law banning all abortions was enforceable, but Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Wednesday it can be.

Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mays says Brnovich “just took us back to 1901.”