KNAU and Arizona News

Northern Arizona Healthcare pledges 50% cut to carbon emissions by 2030

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 1, 2022 at 2:43 PM MST
Northern Arizona Healthcare, the region's largest health care chain, says it’ll work to reduce carbon emissions at its Flagstaff and Verde Valley medical centers.

Northern Arizona’s largest health care chain says it’ll work to reduce carbon emissions.

Northern Arizona Healthcare operates the Flagstaff and Verde Valley medical centers, and administrators have pledged to cut emissions by half by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company says it’ll retrofit existing facilities to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy use in its proposed Health and Wellness Village in Flagstaff.

NAH says the move is in line with the Biden administration’s sustainability initiative to address the effects of climate change.

According to NAH, 200 medical journals named climate change as the number one threat to global public health, causing more frequent and intense extreme heat, wildfires, flooding, diseases and other chronic health conditions.

KNAU and Arizona News carbonclimate changeFlagstaff Medical CenterNorthern Arizona HealthcareLocal Newsbiden administration
