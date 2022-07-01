Northern Arizona Healthcare pledges 50% cut to carbon emissions by 2030

Northern Arizona’s largest health care chain says it’ll work to reduce carbon emissions.

Northern Arizona Healthcare operates the Flagstaff and Verde Valley medical centers, and administrators have pledged to cut emissions by half by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company says it’ll retrofit existing facilities to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy use in its proposed Health and Wellness Village in Flagstaff.

NAH says the move is in line with the Biden administration’s sustainability initiative to address the effects of climate change.

According to NAH, 200 medical journals named climate change as the number one threat to global public health, causing more frequent and intense extreme heat, wildfires, flooding, diseases and other chronic health conditions.