KNAU and Arizona News

DigDeep annual water study highlights lack of water access

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 4, 2022 at 1:52 PM MST
Tap water running from the sink.
iStockphoto

At least 2 million Americans don’t have running water or a working toilet at home, according to a report by California-based nonprofit DigDeep.

These water access issues disproportionately impact Indigenous tribes, people of color, immigrants, low-income people and those living in rural areas.

The study found households without water and sanitation access spend an average of $15,800 a year more than other households in healthcare costs, lost productivity at work and at school and other issues.

Purchasing bottled drinking water costs a family an average of $1,350 a year.

The report says water access inequities cost the U.S. economy nearly $9 billion each year.
https://www.digdeep.org/

Associated Press
