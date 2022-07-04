FBI subpoenas Arizona Senate President surrounding Trump's 2020 election lie

FBI agents looking into events surrounding former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss have subpoenaed Arizona Senate President Karen Fann.

The Prescott Republican orchestrated a discredited review of the election.

Fann said Friday the subpoena seeks emails and text messages she has sent or received to more than a dozen people. She believes she's already released all of them under public records requests.

The Department of Justice has been seeking information from people involved in Trump's efforts to discredit the 2020 election results or the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A second Republican senator who has aggressively promoted the lie that Trump lost because of fraud, Kelly Townsend, also received a subpoena last week, Senate spokeswoman Kin Quintero confirmed.

The FBI actions are part of a flurry of recent activity by the Department of Justice as it seeks information from people involved in efforts to discredit the 2020 election results. It is separate from the congressional inquiry into the Capitol insurrection.

