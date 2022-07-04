FEMA releases largest mobile app update in a decade

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is releasing the largest update to its mobile application in a decade.

FEMA announced Sunday it was releasing the app at the beginning of a hurricane season experts predict will be above average, and a wildfire season that has already been devastating for Arizona and New Mexico, in particular.

The update makes the app more like social media and includes options for users to personalize the information they get when disasters hit.

According to its website, FEMA says the app has “the capability to alert and warn all Americans, including those with disabilities and those without an understanding of the English language.”