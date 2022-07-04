Yavapai County election officials resign after more than a year of threats from supporters of Trump's 'Big Lie'

The elected county recorder and the elections director in Arizona's Yavapai County are resigning after more than a year and a half of threats and criticism from supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Republican County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said Friday that she is fed up with what she calls the “nastiness” and has accepted a job outside the county. Hoffman says the county’s longtime elections director is leaving for the same reason.

She said she’s tired of the unfounded criticism she and the department have endured. The Yavapa County elections office has been recognized for years for running safe and secure elections.

Election deniers have relentlessly harassed elections officials across the state and the nation since Trump touted the Big Lie that he won the 2020 presidential election.

After dozens of lawsuits, audits and investigations, there is no credible evidence of election fraud.