More than 80% of Haywire Fire burned at low soil severity

Coconino National Forest officials have released the soil burn severity map for the Haywire Fire northeast of Flagstaff.

The 5,500-acre wildfire broke out almost simultaneously with last month’s Pipeline Fire and is 95 % contained.

According to a burned area emergency response team, more than 80% of the area burned at a low severity with only about 1%, or about 50 acres, burning at a high severity.

Moderate and high soil burns can damage physical, chemical and biological soil properties and result in increased runoff and heightened monsoonal rain damage.

Last month, the response team determined nearly 40 percent of the Pipeline Fire’s burned at either moderate or high soil severity.