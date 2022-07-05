Nine of 15 Arizona counties now in high COVID-19 transmission

Nine of Arizona’s 15 counties are now in a high level of COVID-19 community transmission.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coconino, Yavapai, Mohave, Apache, Navajo and others have all experienced rising infections in recent weeks.

The CDC recommends all people in areas of high transmission wear masks indoors in public and take additional precautions.

During the last full of June, more than 400 cases were confirmed in Coconino County.

The most recent virus report released on Friday showed cases were on the rise after a slight decline since early June.

Statewide, COVID infections have increased since early May but still remain well below the pandemic’s all-time high point last January.

More than 16,500 cases have been confirmed in Arizona in the last week.