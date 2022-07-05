© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

President of Prescott's Frontier Days and World's Oldest Rodeo dies at 62

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 5, 2022 at 6:24 AM MST
File image: Chris Graff
Association of Rodeo Committees
/

The president of Prescott’s Frontier Days organization which puts on the annual World’s Oldest Rodeo has died at the age of 62. The Prescott Daily Courier reports Chris Graff died Saturday.

Originally from Clifton, Texas, Graff moved to Prescott in 1997 where he became a successful business entrepreneur. In addition to his role with Prescott Frontier Days, Graff was also a former board member for the Association of Rodeo Committee.

He is being remembered as an outdoorsman and a well-respected rodeo liaison who liked to share his love and knowledge of rodeo with people from all over the world.

Graff is survived by his wife, four children and six grandchildren. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 9, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsarizona newsPrescottworld's oldest rodeoprescott frontier daysrodeo
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF