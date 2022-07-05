President of Prescott's Frontier Days and World's Oldest Rodeo dies at 62

The president of Prescott’s Frontier Days organization which puts on the annual World’s Oldest Rodeo has died at the age of 62. The Prescott Daily Courier reports Chris Graff died Saturday.

Originally from Clifton, Texas, Graff moved to Prescott in 1997 where he became a successful business entrepreneur. In addition to his role with Prescott Frontier Days, Graff was also a former board member for the Association of Rodeo Committee.

He is being remembered as an outdoorsman and a well-respected rodeo liaison who liked to share his love and knowledge of rodeo with people from all over the world.

Graff is survived by his wife, four children and six grandchildren. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 9, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.