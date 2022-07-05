United Airlines to suspend flights to Flagstaff

United Airlines says it’ll suspend service at Flagstaff’s Pulliam Airport at the end of October.

The company currently provides direct service to and from Denver. According to city officials, United flights were 90 percent full before the announcement, which is seen as a success in the commercial airline industry.

Air travel as a whole has been hampered by increasing fuel prices and pilot, crew and plane shortages.

United is reportedly going to review its decision to pull out of Flagstaff after six months.

Pulliam Airport has partnered with the airline since 2018 and city officials say they eventually hope to reestablish service.

American Airlines still offers flights between Flagstaff and Phoenix and Dallas-Fort Worth.

About 105,000 people have flown in and out of Pulliam airport in the last year.