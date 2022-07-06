Navajo police continue to search for missing teen last seen in Crownpoint District

The Navajo Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Authorities say Rae Ann Dixon was last seen May 27, 2022, in the area of Iyanbito, New Mexico.

She is described as a Native American female, 17-years-old with brown eyes and brown/black hair. Dixon is 5’6” and approximately 190 pounds.

She was last seen at a housing area in the Crownpoint District of the Navajo Nation. Dixon wears glasses and may be in the vicinity of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department or call 911.