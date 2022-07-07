© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Forest Service to temporarily close Sycamore Creek due to flash flood risk

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 7, 2022 at 6:44 AM MST
Sycamore Creek
Coconino National Forest
/

Officials with the Coconino National Forest will temporarily close the area surrounding Sycamore Creek beginning this Saturday, July 9, 2022, due to an increased risk of flash flooding.

The closure area includes Parsons Trailhead, Parsons Trail north, including Parson's Spring, and the confluence of Sycamore Creek and the Verde River.

The Forest Service says the temporary closure is to protect the public from increased flooding events during the monsoon season due to post-fire debris that has accumulated in Sycamore Creek from the Rafael Fire. It burned through the Sycamore Creek Drainage in June 2021.

Due to the span of the creek's watershed, storms that create flash floods in the area can occur miles away and may not be easily visible.

The Coconino NF will coordinate with the National Weather Service to determine when to lift the closure.

KNAU STAFF
