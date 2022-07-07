Public invited to comment on future of Colorado River management

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is asking for the public’s input on the future of Colorado River management. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, several key pieces of existing agreements between the seven states of the Colorado River Basin and Mexico will expire in 2026.

The seven Basin States adopted “interim guidelines” in 2007 which outline the rules to declare a shortage on the Colorado River and trigger cutbacks in water use. Those guidelines expire in less than four years. So does the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan, which is meant to address declining levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is tasked with negotiating new agreements for 2026 and beyond. The agency wants the public to suggest strategies for the future, as well as ways to involve a wide range of stakeholders, including the region’s Native nations.

The call for comments is a precursor to a formal public input process, expected to begin early next year.

The Colorado River Basin is experiencing its 23rd year of drought. In that time, the river’s average flow declined by about a third. Climate scientists say temperatures will continue to rise, increasing the risk of water scarcity.

Comments can be submitted until September 1 by emailing CRB-info@usbr.gov.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will host webinars on July 12 and July 14 about the process of submitting comments on the future of the Colorado River Basin. More information, including links to the public meeting, can be found in the Federal Register.