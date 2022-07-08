Kingman's 911 call center expands telecommunication systems to better respond to emergencies

Kingman’s 911 call center has added another layer of public safety telecommunications to its emergency response protocols.

City officials say they’ve added the Fire Priority Dispatch System to their existing use of the Medical Priority Dispatch System.

Operators provide essential safety instructions to callers and bystanders and relay vital on-scene information to first responders within the City of Kingman and surrounding Mohave County communities.

The combined systems are meant to better identify life-threatening situations, prioritize calls for emergency response, and send the correct assistance.

Dispatchers will be required to take training courses and complete continuing education every two years for recertification.