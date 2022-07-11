Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

A judge in Utah is deciding whether to allow the state’s trigger-law ban on abortion to go into effect. Meanwhile, a Minnesota judge has declared most of the state’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional. The moves Monday come as the implications of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade are being sorted out nationwide. In Michigan, an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures so voters can be asked on the November ballot whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Last month’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling set off new court battles and ballot initiatives.

Supporters of a similar effort in Arizona to protect abortion rights in the state constitution last week said they’d failed to gather enough signatures to put the measure on the November ballot.

According to the group Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, they'd collected 175,000 signatures since May, which is well below the minimum of about 356,000 to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the state ballot. The group says it'll now focus on a ballot measure for the 2024 election.