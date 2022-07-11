© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

KNAU STAFF,
Associated Press
Published July 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM MST
A large crowd marches on Cedar Avenue to downtown during a University of Minnesota student led protest in Minneapolis, Minn., after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022. A judge declared many of Minnesota's restrictions on abortion unconstitutional on Monday, June 11, 2022, including the state's mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

A judge in Utah is deciding whether to allow the state’s trigger-law ban on abortion to go into effect. Meanwhile, a Minnesota judge has declared most of the state’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional. The moves Monday come as the implications of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade are being sorted out nationwide. In Michigan, an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures so voters can be asked on the November ballot whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Last month’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling set off new court battles and ballot initiatives.

Supporters of a similar effort in Arizona to protect abortion rights in the state constitution last week said they’d failed to gather enough signatures to put the measure on the November ballot.

According to the group Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, they'd collected 175,000 signatures since May, which is well below the minimum of about 356,000 to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the state ballot. The group says it'll now focus on a ballot measure for the 2024 election.

