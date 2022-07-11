© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

North Rim water service restored after two weeks

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST
North Rim tank
NPS Photo/E. Shalla
/
Water holding tanks on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say water delivery has been fully restored to the North Rim.

It comes two weeks after an electrical failure at the Roaring Springs Pumphouse forced the area of the park to enter stage 1 water conservation measures that resulted in limited water services on the North Rim and prohibited car washing and closed the campground laundry and showers.

Crews have finished electrical repairs and all water restrictions have now been lifted. The park operates year-round on basic water conservation measures.

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parknorth rimLocal News
KNAU STAFF
